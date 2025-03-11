Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha was born in 1919 into a middle-class Telugu family in Chennai -- today the capital city of Tamil Nadu. She was the fifth of a total of seven siblings. While her brothers pursued careers in engineering, her sisters were limited to basic school education.

Professional fields such as engineering and medicine have traditionally been dominated by men as they are largely perceived as more suitable for males.

However, one woman from southern India did not want to be limited by these unfair stereotypes. She defied all norms to become the country's first-ever woman engineer, paving the way for many more to enter the field.

Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha was born in 1919 into a middle-class Telugu family in Chennai -- today the capital city of Tamil Nadu. She was the fifth of a total of seven siblings. While her brothers pursued careers in engineering, her sisters were limited to basic school education.

Lalitha herself was married at the age of just 15. Her life took an even more drastic turn when her husband passed away in 1937, leaving her a widow at age 18.

But Lalitha was determined to make something of her life. Supported by her professor father, Lalitha decided to pursue higher studies at the College of Engineering in Guindy, a neighbourhood of Chennai. She was the only woman in the college at that time.

Lalitha's brave example led to more and more women getting inspired to enrol in the Guindy engineering college.

After completing her college education, Lalitha worked at various organizations, including the Central Standard Organisation (CSO), Associated Electrical Industries, and the Indian Standards Institution (ISI). Additionally, she served as a consultant to the United Nations (UN) on engineering projects in countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Lalitha was also a vocal advocate for women’s rights and gender equality.