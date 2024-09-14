Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens: Eligibility, benefits, how to apply

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meet Indian man, who left his job in US, started business from Rs 40000, now leads company worth Rs 18765 crore, he is..

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

6 fastest birds in the world

6 fastest birds in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens: Eligibility, benefits, how to apply

Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens: It will benefit 4.5 crore families with 6 crore senior citizens with a Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover on an annual basis.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens: Eligibility, benefits, how to apply
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens: In a bid to benefit 4.5 crore families, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved health coverage to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of income under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). It will benefit 4.5 crore families with 6 crore senior citizens with a Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover on an annual basis. Eligible senior citizens would be issued a new distinct card under the scheme.

The senior citizens of age 70 years and above belonging to families already covered under the scheme will get an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves (which they do not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years).

All other senior citizens of the age 70 years and above will get a cover up to Rs 5 lakh per year on a family basis. Senior citizens aged 70 years and above who are already availing benefits of other public health insurance schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and the Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) may either choose their existing scheme or opt for Ayushman Bharat. 

It has been clarified that senior citizens of 70 years and older who are under private health insurance policies or the Employees' State Insurance scheme will be eligible to avail benefits under Ayushman Bharat. 

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana: Eligibility criteria

  • Applicants must belong to specified categories:
  • SC/ST
  • Lower Income Group
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

Rural:

  • SC/ST
  • Beggars and those surviving on alms
  • Families with no individuals aged between 16 and 59 years
  • Families having at least one physically challenged member and no able-bodied adult member
  • Landless households who make a living by working as casual manual labourers
  • Primitive tribal communities
  • Legally released bonded labourers
  • Families living in one-room makeshift houses with no proper walls or roof
  • Manual scavenger families

Urban:

  • Urban workers' families in occupational categories present in the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011
  • Families enrolled under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY)

How to check eligibility online:

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on the "Am I Eligible" section
  • Enter mobile number and captcha code, then click "Generate OTP"
  • Enter OTP and click "Verify OTP"
  • Furnish essential information and click "Submit"


Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana: How to Apply 

  • Visit the official website
  • Get your Aadhaar card or ration card verified at a PMJAY kiosk
  • Provide family identification proofs
  • Get your e-card printed with a unique AB-PMJAY ID

Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 55 crore individuals, corresponding to 12.34 crore families.

All members of the eligible families, irrespective of age, are covered under the scheme.

The scheme has covered 7.37 crore hospital admissions, including 49 per cent of women beneficiaries. The public has benefited to the extent of over Rs. 1 lakh crore under the scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has witnessed a continuous expansion of the beneficiary base.

Initially, 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families comprising the bottom 40 per cent of India's population were covered under the scheme.

Later, the government, in January 2022, revised the beneficiary base from 10.74 crore to 12 crore families, considering India's decadal population growth of 11.7 per cent over the 2011 population. 

The scheme was further expanded to cover 37 lakh ASHAs/AWWs/AWHs working across the country and their families for free healthcare benefits. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, dancer from Bihar whose fans set stage ablaze due to...

Meet woman, dancer from Bihar whose fans set stage ablaze due to...

Kerala: Professor collapses and dies during Onam celebrations at college after…

Kerala: Professor collapses and dies during Onam celebrations at college after…

'Mangal ke...': This film became superhit due to its dialogues, had 2 superstars, made for only Rs 90 lakh, it earned..

'Mangal ke...': This film became superhit due to its dialogues, had 2 superstars, made for only Rs 90 lakh, it earned..

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert' for light to moderate rainfall today

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert' for light to moderate rainfall today

University of Mumbai launches IRM’s Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk as 2-credit open elective course under NEP

University of Mumbai launches IRM’s Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk as 2-credit open elective course under NEP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement