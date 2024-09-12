Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave the green signal to expand the reach of the government's key health initiative, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to all Indian residents aged 70 and above. This extension will include nearly six crore people, expanding the pool of beneficiaries under the scheme.

The program provides a cashless hospitalisation benefit of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary healthcare services at affiliated (public or private) hospitals. As per the government's announcement, this initiative will positively impact around 4.5 crore families, benefiting a total of six crore elderly citizens.

Those belonging to families already covered under Ayushman Bharat will get an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for themselves, which they do not have to share with other members of the family below the age of 70.

How to apply online for Ayushman Bharat card?

To apply for the Ayushman Bharat card online, senior citizens need to visit the designated portal and complete the application process. Upon submission, the application undergoes a review process for approval. Once approved, a health card and confirmation document are issued, granting access to free medical services at affiliated hospitals (public or private) nationwide.

During the online application, applicants are required to give documents such as Aadhar card, proof of address, income certificate, a photograph, and a category certificate.

Follow these steps to register

1. Visit the pmjay.gov.in website.

2. Click on the ABHA Registration button and use your Aadhar card for the process.

3. Enter the OTP sent to your mobile to verify your Aadhar.

4. Provide details like your name, income, and PAN card number.

5. Wait for your application to be approved.

6. Once approved, download your Ayushman Bharat card.

7. Return to the website, enter your Aadhar number, and generate an OTP to access the digital card.

8. Download and print the card for seamless access to cashless treatment at affiliated hospitals.