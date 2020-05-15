AYUSH Ministry to provide 'kadha' to Delhi police to keep COVID-19 at bay

Representational image

In an attempt to protect the personnel of Delhi Police from coronavirus, the AYUSH Ministry has come up with an 'Ayuraksha Kit' that will be given to the personnel to keep them healthy.

The campaign is a joint venture between Delhi Police and the Ayush Ministry and is called 'Corona se jung, Delhi Police ke sang'.

At least 80 thousand kits are being prepared for the personnel of the Delhi Police. Each of the kits contains:

1) A 'Kadha' concoction (Herbal Tea)

2) 'Sanshmani' tablet (made from Giloy)

3) Oil to be used as nasal drops

4) Pack of Chyawanprash

Here's how the items can be used to prevent COVID-19 infection:

The 'kadha' concoction has to be taken twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).

Two 'Sanshmani' tablets are to be taken twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).

Two drops of oil down the nose to be used twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).

Chyawanprash 1 teaspoon twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).

Police departments of other states are asking the government for such kits as well and the Ministry of Ayush is working with Ayurveda Institute of the respective states make them available.

The demand for this kit has come from several departments, including the BSF and the Income Tax, Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director of All India Ayurved Institute said.

The kit became popular after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the public to drink the 'kadha' made by the Ministry of Ayush which purportedly helps in the fight against coronavirus.

The 'kadha' might help people to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Feedback is also being taken from the people who are drinking this herbal brew.