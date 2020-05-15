Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

AYUSH Ministry to provide 'kadha' to Delhi police to keep COVID-19 at bay

At least 80 thousand kits are being prepared for the personnel of the Delhi Police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 15, 2020, 03:39 PM IST

AYUSH Ministry to provide 'kadha' to Delhi police to keep COVID-19 at bay
Representational image

In an attempt to protect the personnel of Delhi Police from coronavirus, the AYUSH Ministry has come up with an 'Ayuraksha Kit' that will be given to the personnel to keep them healthy.

The campaign is a joint venture between Delhi Police and the Ayush Ministry and is called 'Corona se jung, Delhi Police ke sang'. 

At least 80 thousand kits are being prepared for the personnel of the Delhi Police. Each of the kits contains:

1) A 'Kadha' concoction (Herbal Tea)
2) 'Sanshmani' tablet (made from Giloy)
3) Oil to be used as nasal drops
4) Pack of Chyawanprash

Here's how the items can be used to prevent COVID-19 infection:

  • The 'kadha' concoction has to be taken twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).
  • Two 'Sanshmani' tablets are to be taken twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening). 
  • Two drops of oil down the nose to be used twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).
  • Chyawanprash 1 teaspoon twice a day (once in the morning and once in the evening).

Police departments of other states are asking the government for such kits as well and the Ministry of Ayush is working with Ayurveda Institute of the respective states make them available.

The demand for this kit has come from several departments, including the BSF and the Income Tax, Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director of All India Ayurved Institute said.

The kit became popular after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the public to drink the 'kadha' made by the Ministry of Ayush which purportedly helps in the fight against coronavirus.

The 'kadha' might help people to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Feedback is also being taken from the people who are drinking this herbal brew.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone users will soon be able to fix billing issues without leaving the app
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.