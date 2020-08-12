AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Shripad Naik said in a tweet that he is "asymptomatically positive" and has opted for home isolation.

The minister said in a tweet that he is "asymptomatically positive" and has opted for home isolation.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation," Naik tweeted.

"Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested and take required precautions," he said.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurgaon.