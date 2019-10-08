Ayudha Puja 2019: Significance, subh muhurat & more

Vijayadashmi is also linked to Mahabharat. Here's how!

The end of Navratri is celebrated as the festival of Vijayadashmi or Dussehra.

Dussehra is marked as the triumph of good over evil as it is celebrated to remember Lord Ram's victory over Ravana. This year, it falls on 8th October 2019.

Vijayadashmi is also linked to Mahabharat. The legend says that after the exile of 12 years, Pandavas reclaimed their divine weapons on this day.

To celebrate this day, people do Shastra Puja or Ayudha Puja. It is popular only in South India mainly in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Ayudha Puja is done on Navami Tithi during Navratri.

Ayudha Puja is also known as Shastra Puja and Astra Puja.

Subh Muhurat

Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat - 02:06 PM to 02:53 PM



About Dussehra

Dussehra is traditionally celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana and lighting firecrackers to symbolize the destruction of evil. Ramleela is being conducted in various parts of India.

In the Western states of India, Dussehra is dedicated to Maa Durga. On this day, Maa Durga killed demon Mahishasura and rescued people from the miseries. This is a nine-day festival in which devotees worship the idols of Maa Durga, and on the 9th day, people immerse those idols in the water.