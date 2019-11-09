Ayodhya Verdict: Zee news appeals people to maintain peace and harmony

It is an opportune moment for the members of the Hindu and Muslim communities to tell the world that India is the largest secular democracy.

Zee News, which is the country's largest news network touching the lives of millions of viewers across the globe, has appealed to the countrymen for maintaining peace and harmony ahead of the pronouncement of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case verdict by the Supreme Court on Saturday.

In its appeal, Zee News has said that it is an opportune moment for the members of the Hindu and Muslim communities to tell the world that India is the largest secular democracy.

Citing verses from Ramayan, Zee News said that that the SC verdict on Ayodhya is an acid test for the countrymen, who need to exercise restraint and remain calm.

In its appeal, Zee News further cited Lord Rama as ''Maryada Purshottam'' and an epitome of tolerance, which the nation should also reflect in its behaviour.

The Supreme Court in its verdict has ruled that Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and ordered Centre to come up with the plan in 3 months.

It also said that a suitable plot of five acres must be granted to Sunni Waqf Board to set up a Mosque. The disputed land at Ayodhya must be given to a Board of Trustees for the construction of RamMandir. Centre to formulate a scheme within three months.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16.

Justice Gogoi had said he would deliver the verdict before he retires on November 17. Other judges of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and SW Abdul Nazeer.