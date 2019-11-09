Ayodhya verdict: UP Police keeps tight vigil on social media, Section 144 in place in all districts

The Uttar Pradesh police is keeping a tight vigil on social media as well as on the ground following the Supreme Court judgment on the communally-sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday.

A top UP cop said the police has adopted a four-pronged strategy to maintain peace in the state where Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in all districts.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry told PTI that police is checking hate messages and keeping a watch on rumour mongers on social networking sites besides an extensive public outreach to build the confidence of every section of society.

Ramasastry said around 80 cases have been registered in the past 10 days against people using social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to spread wrong information.

Besides tight vigil on social media, the police is carrying out extensive public outreach, has deployed heavy forces in a planned manner and enhancing their operational efficiency with right equipment and resources, he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The UP Police has formed a Cyber and media cell in Gautam Buddha Nagar to monitor social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Sources told Zee Media sources that UP Police officials are closely monitoring the posts, pictures and videos being shared on various social media platforms ahead and after the SC verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

At least 50 WhatsApp groups and around 70 people have been identified by the Cyber Cell of the UP Police. The UP Police has also issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against any individual or group found to be circulating malicious and provocating content.

The state government has also ordered to close all schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state from November 9-11.

The Yogi Adityanath government had tightened the security in just in Ayodhya but across the state with a heavy police force and paramilitary personnel deployed ahead of the verdict.

The Aligarh district administration has suspended all mobile internet services for 24 hours, starting from 12 AM Saturday.

As more than 4,000 paramilitary personnel have been sent to Ayodhya to stop any untoward incident that might pose a threat towards law and order. Security arrangements have also tightened and Section 144 has already been implemented in Ayodhya as precautionary measures.

In a much-awaited verdict on Saturday, the Supreme Court ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land will go to the Hindus, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple. The court also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had finished the hearing in the matter on October 16. Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SW Abdul Nazeer were other judges who were part of the bench.

The five-judge bench was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.