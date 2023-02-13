Search icon
From Ayodhya verdict to triple talaq: All about former SC judge S Abdul Nazeer appointed as Andhra Pradesh governor

Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer was part of a five-judge Constitution bench, which had in November 2019 paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday notified the appointment of the Supreme Court's retired Justice Abdul Nazeer as the third Governor of Andhra Pradesh. 

Who is Justice S Abdul Nazeer? 

Syed Abdul Nazeer is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and retired on January 4, 2023. Justice Nazeer is succeeding Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Justice Nazeer was part of many landmark judgments including the Triple Talaq case, the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute case, demonetisation case, and a judgment that held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right. 

He was part of a five-judge Constitution bench, which had in November 2019 paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque. 

Elevated as an apex court judge on February 17, 2017, Justice Nazeer was part of several Constitution benches which delivered judgments on issues ranging from the demonetisation of currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations in 2016 to the reservation for Marathas in admission and government jobs and the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression of high public functionaries.

The Justice Nazeer-led five-judge Constitution benches delivered two separate verdicts this year, including the one which by a majority of 4:1 validated the legality of the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination currency notes, saying the decision-making process was neither flawed nor hasty.

