Ayodhya verdict: Timeline of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute

The Supreme Court will deliver the verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16.

Justice Gogoi had said he would deliver the verdict before he retires on November 17. Other judges of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SW Abdul Nazeer.

The bench will sit in the Chief Justice's court on Saturday only to deliver the verdict. According to the Supreme Court cause list, the verdict will be pronounced at 10:30 am.

Here is a timeline chronicling one of the most contentious disputes of India's history:

1528: Mir Baki, a noble under Mughal emperor Babur, builds a mosque, which Hindu hardliners claim was built on a temple marking the birthplace of Rama in Ayodhya.

1857: A Hindu Priest takes over part of the shrine compound and builds an altar for worship.

1859: The British build a wall to separate the places of worship within the compound.

1885: The dispute is dragged to court for the first time when Mahant Raghubar Das files a suit in a Faizabad court seeking permission to build a Ram temple adjoining the Babri mosque.

December 22, 1949: Idols of Ram Lalla are allegedly installed inside the Babri mosque at night by a group of Hindus following which a court rules that the site be locked.

1950: Mahant Paramhans Ramchandra Das and Gopal Singh Visharad file suits in Faizabad, asking for permission to pray before the installed idols. The puja is allowed though the inner courtyard gates remain locked.

1961: Sunni Central Board of Waqfs in Uttar Pradesh files a case claiming the mosque, and says the surrounding area was a graveyard.

1984: VHP forms a committee to ‘liberate’ the birthplace of Ram and build a temple. BJP leader L K Advani, takes over leadership of the campaign

February 1, 1986: Faizabad district judge orders the gates of disputed shrine be opened to Hindus for worship. Babri Masjid Action Committee formed shortly thereafter.

November 9, 1989: PM Rajiv Gandhi allows shilanyas or groundbreaking ceremony at an undisputed site.

October 30, 1990: Thousands of kar sevaks move to the disputed site to demolish the disputed structure. CM Mulayam Singh Yadav orders firing, killing many.

1991: BJP comes to power in UP.

December 6, 1992: Tens of thousands of kar sevaks demolish the disputed structure. The incident triggers widespread communal riots in the country, killing hundreds.

December 16, 1992: The Narasimha Rao government sets up Liberhan Commission to probe the circumstances that led to the demolition.

February 2002: BJP rules out committing itself to the construction of a temple in its UP assembly election manifesto. VHP confirms deadline of 15 March to begin construction. Hundreds of volunteers converge on site.

February 27, 2002: At least 58 people are killed in an attack on a train in Godhra which is carrying Hindu activists returning from Ayodhya.

April 2002: Three High Court judges begin hearings on determining who owns the religious site.

January 2003: Archaeologists begin a court-ordered survey to find out whether a Ram temple existed on the site.

March-August 2003: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) begins excavation and claims to have found an evidence of a temple. Muslims dispute the findings.

September 2003: A court rules that seven Hindu leaders should stand trial for inciting the mosque demolition.

October 2004: Advani reiterates the BJP's "unwavering" commitment to building a temple at Ayodhya.

July 5, 2005: The heavily guarded site at Ayodhya attacked by LeT terrorists. The attack foiled by security officials and the attackers killed.

June 30, 2009: Justice MS Liberhan submits his report after 17 years and 48 extensions.

November 24, 2009: The Centre’s Action-Taken Report (ATR) tabled in Parliament does not recommend any punitive action against any of the 68 persons held culpable by justice MS Liberhan in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

February 18, 2010: BJP President Nitin Gadkari offers to rebuild the Babri Masjid at a spot away from the disputed site at the party’s National Council meeting.

September 30, 2010: The three-judge Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rules that disputed site belongs jointly to Hindus, Muslims and the Nirmohi Akhara. The place where the idol of Ram Lalla is currently housed in a makeshift temple under the main dome of the Babri mosque will be given to Hindus.

December 14, 2010: The Sunni Central Waqf Board files a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the SC challenging the Allahabad HC verdict and rules out any compromise.

February 19, 2011: CBI moves SC against Allahabad HC order which erroneously dropped charges of criminal conspiracy against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others in the Babri demolition case

May 9, 2011: Calling it a "strange and surprising order", SC stays the Allahabad High Court (HC) verdict saying that none of the parties had demanded the partition of the land.

Aug 7, 2016: SC sets up 3-judge bench to hear pleas to reopen the 1994 verdict

November 18, 2016: SC agrees to have an urgent hearing of a plea made by Subramanian Swamy regarding the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

March 21, 2017: SC calls upon the stakeholders to settle the matter out of court. CJI JS Khehar offers to mediate for a negotiated settlement of the long-pending issue.

December 5, 2017: The Supreme Court sets date to hear bench of civil appeals filed by political parties challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict on 2010 in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for February, 2019.

Sep 27, 2018: SC declines to refer the case to a Constitution bench. Instead constitutes three-judge bench on October 29, 2018, to hear title suit on merit

Jan 25, 2019: CJI Gogoi sets up a five-judge bench to hear the case overruling earlier CJI Dipak Misra’s judicial order setting up a three-judge bench

March 8, 2019: SC sets up a mediation panel headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Ibrahim Kalifulla to find an out of court settlement

August 2, 2019: Mediation efforts failed, says SC

August 6, 2019: Supreme Court begins day-to-day hearing in Ayodhya case

Oct 16, 2019: SC five-judge bench reserves judgement