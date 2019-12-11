Headlines

Ayodhya Verdict: Supreme Court to hear review petitions today

The review petitions have been filed against the much-debated November 9 judgement passed by the Supreme Court, which granted the disputed 2.7-acre land to the Hindus while allotting an alternative plot to the Muslims.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 11:54 AM IST

A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court on December 12 (today) will hold an in-chamber hearing to decide if there will be an open court hearing on the review petitions filed against its verdict in the controversial Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

If the top court does decide in favour of hearing the review petitions, all the parties involved in the case will be heard again in open court, and if it decides not to hear them, all the review petitions will be dismissed tomorrow itself.

More than seven petitions have been filed against the much-debated November 9 judgement passed by the Supreme Court, which granted the disputed 2.7-acre land to the Hindus while allotting an alternative plot to the Muslims.

Most of the petitions from the Muslim side have mentioned that the verdict was given in favour of the "illegally" placed statue in the mosque. It also said that those who committed illegal acts were given the disputed land and the decision to give five acres of land to Muslims at an alternate site cannot be called proper justice.

On December 2, Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, who is the legal heir of original Ayodhya land dispute litigant M Siddiq on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its November 9 judgment.

The petition states that the top court "granted mandamus for the destruction of Babri Masjid to construct a temple of Lord Ram at the disputed site."

Additionally, a group of 40 social workers, including Harsh Mander, Nandini Sundar, and Pravat Pattnaik, has also challenged the verdict, filing reconsideration petitions in the matter.

Apart from this, the Hindu Mahasabha has also filed a review petition, asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its order to grant an alternative five-acre land to the Muslims for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya. According to updates, the Nirmohi Akhara has also filed a review petition.

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

