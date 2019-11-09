Ayodhya Verdict: Full text of Supreme Court's judgement in the case

In a landmark decision on Saturday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a five-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.

"The land will be allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board by either Centre or State in a suitable place in Ayodhya, the top court said.

A constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16. Other judges of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and SW Abdul Nazeer.

Here is the full text of the judgement. Read here.

The five-judge bench was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed for calm ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, saying that whatever judgment the country's top court gives will not be anyone's victory or loss.