Ayodhya Verdict: Centre begins process to form trust for Ram Temple

Two days after the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya title suit, paving the way for a Ram Temple at the site, the Centre has begun the process of formation of a trust for managing the property.

The Supreme Court bench in a 5-0 unanimous verdict had ruled in the favour of Hindus and had directed the Central Government to set up a trust for "construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters."

Sources on Monday said the government is taking legal opinion from Attorney General and Law Ministry regarding the formation of the trust.

In its November 9 order, the Supreme Court said, "The Central Government shall, within a period of three months from the date of this judgment... The scheme shall envisage the setting up of a trust with a Board of Trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6."

"The scheme to be framed by the Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters," the verdict spanning more than thousand pages said.

"Possession of the inner and outer courtyards shall be handed over to the Board of Trustees of the Trust or to the body so constituted. The Central Government will be at liberty to make suitable provisions in respect of the rest of the acquired land by handing it over to the Trust or body for management and development in terms of the scheme framed in accordance with the above directions," it added.

The apex court also ordered the government to provide a 5-acre land to Sunni Central Waqf Board at a suitable prominent place in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.