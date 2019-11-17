Ayodhya Verdict: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to file review petition against Supreme Court judgment

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file a review petition against the November 9 Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Board's executive committee informed on Sunday after a meeting chaired in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Among those who were present in the meeting were AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. As per reports, some senior lawyers were also invited to the meeting to discuss the issue.

"The Supreme Court's decision to allot an alternate five-acre land to Muslims is not acceptable to us", AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said, adding, "According to Islamic law Shariyat, we cannot accept any other land to construct the mosque."

Efforts will be put to file the review petition within 30 days of the Supreme Court judgment, he said.

Maulana Arshad Madani of the Jamiar Ulama-e-Hind had earlier said that they're aware that "the review petition will be dismissed 100%" still they must file the petition. "It is our right," he had said.

Muslim stakeholders in the Ayodhya case have been sharply divided on the issue of going in for a review petition after the Supreme Court verdict gave the entire disputed land for temple construction and said that the Muslims would be given five acres of land 'elsewhere' in Ayodhya.

The Chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board Zufar Faruqi had said that he is not in the favour of filing a review petition in the case. However, the All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) convener Zafaryab Jilani, had expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict and said he would study the judgment and then file a review petition. Thereby, the decision to file a review petition was taken by the AIMPLB today.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi had, too, earlier said that he was not satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, adding that the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible."

Owaisi had said: "I am not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation."

Owaisi called the policy of allowing a five-acre alternate land to the Muslims 'patronising'. The AIMIM president said, "We were fighting for our legal right. In my opinion, we should reject this five-acre land offer. Don't patronise us."

Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, however, said, "We humbly accept SC verdict, I am thankful to God that Muslims, by and large, have accepted this verdict and the dispute has ended now. Though its their(Muslim Personal law board) right to file review petition I think the matter should just end now."

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.