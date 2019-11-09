Ayodhya Verdict: All educational institutions in UP, MP, Karnataka to remain closed on Saturday

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka will remain closed tomorrow as the security forces tighten security to avoid any untoward incident following the Supreme Court verdict on Saturday.

All private and government schools will remain closed on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh said.

Karnataka government has also ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed on November 9.

In Uttar Pradesh where the police and paramilitary forces are on high alert, all schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centres will remain closed from November 9-11.

The Supreme Court will deliver the verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday. The bench will sit in the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi's court on Saturday to deliver the verdict at 10:30 am.

The five-judge bench was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed for calm ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, saying that whatever judgment the country's top court gives will not be anyone's victory or loss.