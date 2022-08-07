Ayodhya: BJP MLA among 40 people accused of illegally selling plots

File photo

Ayodhya Development Authority has accused the city mayor, a local BJP MLA and a former party legislator among the 40 people of illegally trading plots and building infrastructure in such land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

"The list of 40 people who illegally bought and sold land and got construction work done in the authority area was released on Saturday night," the authority's vice chairman Vishal Singh told PTI on Sunday. He said action will be taken against all 40 people.

Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta have, however, claimed innocence and alleged foul play in the list of alleged offenders released by the authority.

Speaking to PTI, Upadhyay and Gupta alleged a conspiracy, saying they have been falsely implicated in the case.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the BJP, saying the saffron party's "bhrashtachari" (corrupts) should at least spare Ayodhya.

The name of Gorakhnath Baba, a former BJP MLA from Milkipur, also features in the list.

The issue was raised before UP polls 2022

Prior to the Assembly elections held earlier this year, rival parties in the state had raised the issue of illegal purchase and sale of land in Ayodhya.

Local MP Lallu Singh had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the matter.

SP chief Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "We have said it before and are repeating it again? The BJP's corrupt, at least spare Ayodhya." His party demanded an investigation into the matter and action against the culprits.

