Ayodhya to light up for 'Bhoomi Pujan', potters make 1.25 lakh earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple event

Ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights on Saturday.

Potters in Ayodhya's Jaisinghpur Vidya Kund village are busy in fulfilling an order for 1.25 lakh diyas for the ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.

According to Ram Kishore Prajapati, the village has received an order for about 1.25 lakh earthen lamps.

"On the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, we have been given an order for the diyas. We have distributed the work among 40 families in the village so that the order would be fulfilled on time," Prajapati told ANI.

"We have almost finished making all the diyas, and we are glad that we have been given a work opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

"We are excited that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to visit the place. This is a special occasion," said Prajapati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on August 2 to take stock of preparations.

The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.