FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha’s growing interests: ‘Woh filmy bhi bahut hai’

Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha’s growing interests

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Thomas Tuchel praises England's second-half display in 4-2 World Cup victory over Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Thomas Tuchel praises England's second-half display

Why Sensex, Nifty flat-mildly positive despite US-Iran deal signed? Key triggers, takeaways for investors

Why market flat-mildly positive despite US-Iran deal signed? Key triggers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Ayodhya Temple 'Funds Row': Legal notice to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, seeks year-wise accounts, audit reports

The notice calls upon the Trust to disclose a complete, itemised, year-wise account of donations and expenditures from F.Y. 2021-22 to 2025-26 within three days of receipt.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 10:14 AM IST

Ayodhya Temple 'Funds Row': Legal notice to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, seeks year-wise accounts, audit reports
Legal notice to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust (Representational image, source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh on Thursday sent a legal notice to the trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, demanding transparency regarding the donations and expenditure of the Ram Mandir.

The notice was filed through his counsel, Supreme Court Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, and is addressed to the Trust's President, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das; General Secretary, Champat Rai; and Treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri.

The notice calls upon the Trust to disclose a complete, itemised, year-wise account of donations and expenditures from F.Y. 2021-22 to 2025-26 within three days of receipt. It specifically requests audited balance sheets, income and expenditure statements, auditors' reports, bank account details, records of land purchases, and any foreign contributions received under the FCRA.

The legal notice follows allegations made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. But Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has categorically rejected these claims.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has since demanded an impartial investigation, terming the Uttar Pradesh government's silence on the matter as "suspicious". Yadav has urged the judiciary to take cognisance of the issue and has called upon the temple administration to make the relevant CCTV footage public.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that "theft" has become pervasive within the BJP. He further accused the ruling party of having a history of "stealing everything", ranging from EVMs to the offerings made by devotees to Lord Ram.

"The way a dacoity involving over Rs 5 crore was committed against the Ram Mandir's offerings; it is visible in the CCTV footage... If Rs 5 crore from the offerings made to Ram are stolen, your government, both in UP and at the Centre is responsible. You steal EVMs, votes, seats, and you even steal from the offerings made to Ram; theft is everywhere with you... We feel Lord Ram is calling us back. Yesterday, I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray ji and said we must go to Ayodhya. So, a programme for Ayodhya is being planned. We will go to Ayodhya first. We will meet Lord Ram first. We will bow our heads and seek forgiveness from Lord Shri Ram..." said Raut.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha’s growing interests: ‘Woh filmy bhi bahut hai’
Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha’s growing interests
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Thomas Tuchel praises England's second-half display in 4-2 World Cup victory over Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Thomas Tuchel praises England's second-half display
Why Sensex, Nifty flat-mildly positive despite US-Iran deal signed? Key triggers, takeaways for investors
Why market flat-mildly positive despite US-Iran deal signed? Key triggers
Daveigh Chase, known for Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, dies at 35
Daveigh Chase, known for Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, dies at 35
Man detained by Mexico Police for allegedly selling FIFA World Cup accreditation
Man detained by Mexico Police for allegedly selling FIFA World Cup accreditation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement