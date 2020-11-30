Ayodhya, Sabarimala, Varanasi glow on eve of Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

As Sunday marked the eve of Kartik Purnima, as many as 51,000 earthen lamps were illuminated at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of Saryu river.

"I'm very happy to be part of this event. I`m fasting and praying to Lord Rama on this occasion," said a devotee.

Meanwhile, the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated and lamps were lit as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held at the premises on Karthika Pournami.

In Varanasi's Chet Singh Ghat, a laser show was held to mark the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit his constituency Varanasi on Monday for which elaborate security measure have been put in place.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. The Prime Minister is likely to reach Varanasi at 3 pm and inaugurate the project in the presence of 5,000 people.

After inaugurating the Highway the Prime Minister will light a diya to mark the celebrations of Dev Deepawali on Kartik Purnima (Full Moon). The festival will also witness the lighting of 11 lakh diyas along the banks of river Ganga.

The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation.

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.