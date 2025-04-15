INDIA
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir received a bomb threat over email on Tuesday, April 15. Authorities have tightened in the city and around it in the neighbouring areas.
Emails claiming that bombs were planted in four district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh triggered a security alert on Tuesday, but nothing suspicious was found after the buildings were evacuated and extensively searched. Soon after the emails were received by authorities in Firozabad, Aligarh, Barabanki and Chandauli, bomb disposal units, anti-sabotage checking teams, dog squads and local police were swiftly mobilised to the respective collectorate premises. All buildings were evacuated and thoroughly searched, officials said.
Authorities in all four districts said that no explosives or suspicious items were found. Investigations are on to identify those responsible for sending the hoax emails, they added.
In Aligarh, a senior police officer told reporters, "Soon after the email was received, security forces reached the District Magistrate's office and evacuated the premises. A thorough inspection of the entire complex was conducted. While no suspicious items were found, the inspection is still ongoing as a precaution." The official added that the threatening email was received on the official email ID of the Aligarh District Magistrate.
In Barabanki, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said, "Today, we received a threatening email on the official ID, claiming that explosives like RDX were planted in the collectorate campus.
"Though the information did not initially seem credible, we immediately alerted the Superintendent of Police and called in the bomb disposal squad, which carried out a thorough search. No suspicious object has been found so far. Efforts are underway to trace the source of the email." Barabanki City Circle Officer Sumit Tripathi said the origin and authenticity of the email remain unclear.
"Investigations are ongoing to determine whether this was a mischief attempt or part of a larger conspiracy," he said.
In Chandauli, District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said a person identifying himself as Gopal Swami had sent an email warning of a possible bomb blast at the collectorate, allegedly linked to political issues in Tamil Nadu. "The sender even listed a Tamil Nadu address. We immediately alerted the Superintendent of Police and launched a complete search of the collectorate premises. Nothing suspicious was found. The email content appeared frivolous and lacked credibility, but we still acted with full caution," the DM said.
In Firozabad, a similar threat was received via email around Tuesday afternoon, stating that explosive material had been placed in the District Magistrate's office.
security wall spanning approximately four kilometres is being erected around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and is anticipated to be finalised in 18 months, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Building Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Monday said.
