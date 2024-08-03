Ayodhya Rape Case: CM Yogi’s bulldozer action on Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan's bakery

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

'Only DNA tests on those accused can...': Akhilesh Yadav demands DNA test of accused in Ayodhya rape case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

8 beer brands loved worldwide

8 beer brands loved worldwide

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जा�न की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

HomeIndia

India

Ayodhya Rape Case: CM Yogi’s bulldozer action on Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan's bakery

Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 04:59 PM IST

Ayodhya Rape Case: CM Yogi’s bulldozer action on Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan's bakery
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The local administration in Ayodhya on Saturday razed the bakery of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl and recording the act on camera, according to an official.

"The bakery of Moid Khan has been demolished," Ayodhya's District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh told PTI.

"The bakery had one big room and one small room. It was illegally built over a pond, and has been demolished," Singh said.

Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape case.

According to police, the pair had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.

Speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Adityanath had claimed that Moid Khan belonged to the Samajwadi Party.

"Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," Adityanath had said.

A relative of the girl told reporters the her family was assured of strictest punishment to the guilty by the CM in a meeting.

"We have asked for capital punishment and bulldozing of the man's illegal properties," the relative said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Agniveers: The new generation of tech-savvy troops for India's armed forces

Agniveers: The new generation of tech-savvy troops for India's armed forces

US, Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, President Biden celebrates 'feat of diplomacy'

US, Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, President Biden celebrates 'feat of diplomacy'

Meet Bollywood actress with world record for most kisses, sued magazine for nude pic, sentenced to 26 years' jail for...

Meet Bollywood actress with world record for most kisses, sued magazine for nude pic, sentenced to 26 years' jail for...

Allu Arjun told Nikkhil Advani what exactly is 'wrong' with Bollywood: ‘You all have forgotten how…’

Allu Arjun told Nikkhil Advani what exactly is 'wrong' with Bollywood: ‘You all have forgotten how…’

Meet woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, built Rs 800 crore company, owns one of fastest…

Meet woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, built Rs 800 crore company, owns one of fastest…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement