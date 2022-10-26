Ayodhya Ram Temple trust chief Champai Rai reveals inauguration date for Rs 1,800-crore grand project

Ayodhya (File)

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has revealed key details related to the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said the temple is being built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore and 50 percent of the construction work has been completed.

He also promised that the temple is being constructed in a way that it could withstand the elements for at least 1.000 years. He said the Ram Mandir would be earthquake-resistant.

Releasing more details as to the construction style, he said the Ayodhya Ram Temple will have 392 pillars and 12 doors. Iron bars are not being used; copper chips are being used to join the stones.

The sanctum sanctorum will have 160 pillars.

The 12 entry gates will be made from teak wood and would have exquisite carvings comprising Hindu symbols.

The dimension of the main temple will be 350x250 ft, he told the reporter.

Project manager Jagdish Aphale told IANS the sanctum sanctorum has been constructed in a way that sun rays fall on Ram Lalla's statue on Ram Navami.

Rai said the temple is expected to be inaugurated on Makar Sankranti in 2024.

Normally, the festival falls on January 14. But since 2024 is a leap year, it will fall on January 15.