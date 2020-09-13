Headlines

Ayodhya: Ram Temple trust asks SBI to refund Rs 6 lakh payment that was defrauded via cloned cheque

Days after being defrauded of a huge sum of money, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has written a letter to the State Bank of India (SBI) asking for a refund of the amount. 

Manmeet Gupta

Updated: Sep 13, 2020, 10:13 PM IST

Days after being defrauded of a huge sum of money, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has written a letter to the State Bank of India (SBI) asking for a refund of the amount. 

General Secretary of the trust Champat Rai said that it was SBI bank's mistake to have made the payment for the cloned cheque from Punjab National Bank. Therefore, SBI Bank should return the organistation's money. 

However, now the trust will not take any payment in the form of cheques. The trust will is deciding on an alternate method of payment in a secure manner which is in discussion with the SBI Bank.

Sources had informed Zee Media on Thursday that around Rs 6 lakh was withdrawn from two bank accounts of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra using forged cheques. 

It is learned that when the fraudster tried to withdraw money for the third time then  Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai was informed about the withdrawal by phone.

On the Ram temple construction work, General Secretary Champat Rai said that piling work is being done at three places.

At first, piling was done in two places, the task of piling will take place at the part which lies in between them as well. Piling has been completed at two places outside of the temple and concrete has been filled. On September 28, the strength of the piling work will be measured. Based on which IIT Chennai will prepare the report and further work will commence. 

Champat Rai expressed his gratitude to Iqbal Ansari for his appeal to the devotees to donate for the construction of the temple and also expressed happiness in the commencement of the piling work.

Meanwhile, Rai denied the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's statement that Uddhav Thackeray will not be allowed to come to Ayodhya. He said that no such authoritative statement has been made by VHP and it is also not appropriate to speak this way.

Rai has left for Karsevak Puram for Madhya Pradesh for a two-day program.

