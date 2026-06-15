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Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Theft': Letter petition sent to CJI over alleged donation irregularities; what are allegations?

A CJI letter petition on alleged Ram temple donation theft in Ayodhya has been filed following UP govt’s move to set up a 3-member SIT for probe.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Theft': Letter petition sent to CJI over alleged donation irregularities; what are allegations?
Ayodhya Ram Temple (File photo/ANI)
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A letter petition has been filed before the Chief Justice of India alleging theft and irregularities in donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, as reported by IANS. This comes after the state government set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at Uttar Pradesh's revered temple.

Advocate Anoop Awasthi has demanded suo motu cognisance and a Supreme Court-monitored independent probe, along with FIR registration and directions for a court-supervised investigation to maintain public trust.

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple theft: What are the allegations?

Several crores of rupees donated to the Ram temple had gone missing, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged in the report, urging the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the issue. He raised concerns in a post on X in which he described the situation surrounding the temple trust as "shameful". The matter escalated further when former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he was aware of the alleged misuse of donations but chose not to disclose details.

The allegations are donation management and financial transactions linked to the temple trust. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, questioning individuals, and examining evidence amid growing political controversy and demands for a transparent investigation into the allegations.

Ayodhya Ram Temple theft: SIT probe 

The Yogi Adityanath-led government had announced a three-member SIT to investigate the matter following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector general of police (Lucknow range) Kiran S, and special secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan constitute the team that has been directed to carry out a detailed investigation and submit its findings to the government.

On SIT to probe Ram Temple donation allegation, Temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra said the decision was made on Saturday, and yesterday was Sunday. He said the three members have not yet received the official notification. The notification, along with the Terms of Reference, will likely be delivered to their offices today at 10:00 am. "I have also learned that the SIT team has requested an opportunity to meet the Chief Minister today to seek guidance and blessings at the highest level," he told PTI.

 

 

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