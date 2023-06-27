Ayodhya Ram Temple's Rs 38 crore security plan revealed, threats from land, air, water covered; full details

The UP government is building infrastructure to support the expected footfall. (File)

Around Rs 38 crore will be spent on the security of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to Amar Ujala, the administration has approved the amount required for the task. The UP Nirman Nigam has been entrusted with this.

A detailed project report (DPR) will be sent to the government detailing all aspects of the security of the under-construction monument.

The deadline for this indispensable task has been set for November. The first phase of the plan is expected to be put in motion soon. Arrangements will be made to keep the temple safe from aerial and water-borne attacks. The city administration will secure the temple from outside. The internal arrangements will be overseen by the temple trust.

Paramilitary forces will be deployed outside the temple. CCTV cameras and other state-of-the-art equipment will be installed. Focus will also be on potential threats emanating from the Saryu river that flows near the temple. For this purpose, security personnel will be deployed on boats near the temple. A control room will also be built to monitor all the CCTV cameras.

Gaurav Dayal, a senior official, told the newspaper that the government's security plan is absolutely read. Rs 38 crore has been approved for it.

The temple is expected to be opened next year.