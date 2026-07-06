Ayodhya Ram Temple meet: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra's resignation accepted, new interim Gen Secretary appointed

The Ram temple trust accepted the resignations of Champat Rai as its general secretary and member Anil Mishra and appointed Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary of the temple trust.

The Ram temple trust on Monday accepted the resignations of Champat Rai as its general secretary and member Anil Mishra in the wake of allegations of embezzlement of donations.

Krishna Mohan has been given additional duties as interim general secretary of the temple trust, treasurer Govind Giri told reporters after a three-hour meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The meeting to discuss the fallout of embezzlement of temple donations started at 3.15 pm at the guest house inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, with seven of the nine permanent members, including Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, present. Rai and Mishra did not attend the meeting, the sources said.