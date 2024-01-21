Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ram Mandir Pran Prathishta ceremony

The consecration programme is scheduled for January 22, from 12:29:08 to 12:30:32.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir's "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony is scheduled for January 22 at 12:20 pm IST and will last for 40 minutes. For those eager to witness this historic event virtually, there are various options available.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming: Where to watch

The ceremony's live broadcast, featuring the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, will be showcased on Doordarshan. The Ram Temple trust actively encourages virtual participation, extending the relay of rituals to villages, urban areas, temples, and public spaces. Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit is set to officiate the main rituals during the consecration ceremony.

To watch the entire event live, tune in to DD News, or for international viewers, Doordarshan National's YouTube channel will provide coverage with 40 cameras strategically placed around Ayodhya, broadcasting in 4K.

Railways are also joining in, facilitating live streaming of the ceremony across the country on at least 9000 screens at railway stations.

As anticipation builds for the consecration ceremony, celebrations and artistic preparations are underway not only in Ayodhya but also in various parts of the nation. Dignitaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat are expected to address the temple's inauguration function. PM Modi has urged people to light a 'Shree Ram Jyoti' in their homes on that day.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Time

The consecration programme is scheduled for January 22, from 12:29:08 to 12:30:32.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya stands proudly on an expansive 2.7-acre area, with a built-up area of 57,400 square feet, showcasing the grandeur and scale of this architectural endeavor.

 

 

 

 

