Yogi Adityanath to lay foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum; know what's 'Garbh Griha'

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will today lay the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister will take part in an event on Wednesday in which he will lay the first carved stone, starting the construction of the Garbh Griha. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, which is spearheading the temple construction project, had said in a statement last week that the while marbles from Rajasthan's Makrana district will be used to construct the Garbh Griha.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple trust had said that around nine lakh cubic feet of carved sandstone, 6.37 lakh cubic feet of granite, 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved pink sandstones will go into making the Ram mandir. A whopping 13,000 cubic feet of Makrana marble will be used to construct the Garbh Griha. Hindu seers from all across the country have been invited to lay the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in 2020. The temple is expected to be completed before the 2024 general elections.

What's a Garbha Griha?

In Hinduism, Garbha Griha or sanctum sanctorum is the innermost room of a temple where the main idol of the deity is located. In Sanskrit, the word garbh means woman and griha means house. Traditionally, only priests used to visit the sanctum sanctorum of any temple.

Normally, a Garbha Griha is a room with a single entrance and no windows. It is mostly east facing, the direction from where the sun rises. It is normally cubical. A tall conical tower rises from the Garbha Griha and extends several meters into the sky. This conical tower can be seen in almost all Hindu temples, big and small.

In most temples, the doors of the Garbha Griha are kept open so that the devotees can pay homage to the deity.