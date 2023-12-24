Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22; check details here

The consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place during the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurat.

The nation awaits the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, with the auspicious moment scheduled for January 22, 2024, at noon. The decision to align the consecration ceremony with the Abhijeet Muhurat, precisely at 12.30 pm, lasting for 84 seconds, underscores the meticulous adherence to ancient traditions and astrological significance.

Ram Temple priest Ganeshwar Shastri Gramin shared that this timing holds immense cultural and religious significance, marking the alignment of celestial energies. Ayodhya, as the birthplace of Lord Rama, bears profound spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for India's people, with 4,000 saints from various sects invited to partake in the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will commence on January 16, a week before the main event, overseen by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi. Ayodhya will host the Amrit Mahautsav from January 14 to January 22 to mark this occasion.

The grand event will include a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya, feeding thousands of devotees, while tent cities are being erected to accommodate the anticipated surge of attendees in Ayodhya. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust plans for 10,000-15,000 attendees, prompting local authorities to bolster security and logistical measures for a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all.