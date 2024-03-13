Ayodhya Ram Temple: Check new guidelines for entry rules, aarti timing, facilities and other updated details

Due to the massive footfall, the temple trust has issued fresh guidelines for the pilgrims. These include the timing of darshan, process of entry and exit, timings of aartis and need for an entry pass.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday stated that an average of 1 lakh to 1.5 pilgrims are visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya daily. Due to the massive footfall, the temple trust has issued fresh guidelines for the pilgrims. These include the timing of darshan, process of entry and exit, timings of aartis and need for an entry pass.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. He led the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Since its opening, the Ram temple has been seeing a major influx of devotees who continue to flock to the temple town from across India and the world.

What are new guidelines for Ram Temple?