Ayodhya Ram Temple: Check new guidelines for entry rules, aarti timing, facilities and other updated details

Due to the massive footfall, the temple trust has issued fresh guidelines for the pilgrims. These include the timing of darshan, process of entry and exit, timings of aartis and need for an entry pass.
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday stated that an average of 1 lakh to 1.5 pilgrims are visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya daily. Due to the massive footfall, the temple trust has issued fresh guidelines for the pilgrims. These include the timing of darshan, process of entry and exit, timings of aartis and need for an entry pass.
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. He led the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Since its opening, the Ram temple has been seeing a major influx of devotees who continue to flock to the temple town from across India and the world.
What are new guidelines for Ram Temple?
- Devotees can get admitted to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan from 6:30am to 9:30 pm.
- The entire process from entry to exit after Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely easy and convenient. Devotees can have a hassle-free Darshan within 60 to 75 minutes.
- Devotees are requested to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses, etc., outside the Mandir premises. And they must not bring flowers, garlands, prasad, etc., to the Mandir.
- Entry for Mangala Aarti at 4am, Shringar Aarti at 6:15am, and Shayan Aarti at 10pm is allowed only with an entry pass. No entry passes are needed for other aartis.
- The entry pass can also be acquired from the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The entry pass is free of cost.
- Details such as the devotee's name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city is needed for the entry pass.
- There is no arrangement for a special or VIP darshan by paying special fees or a pass at the Mandir. “If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this,” the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has stated.
- Rent-free wheelchairs are available in the Mandir for the elderly and differently-abled.