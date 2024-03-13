Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Check new guidelines for entry rules, aarti timing, facilities and other updated details

'Russia is ready to use...': President Putin issues blunt warning ahead of presidential vote this week

Electoral Bonds case: 22,217 bonds purchased from 2019 to 2024, SBI tells SC

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker can…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Meet man, an Indian, who quit Rs 1 crore salary job in Microsoft due to...

Delhi Capital's strongest playing XI for IPL 2024

Things to know about Area 51

9 Bollywood stars who rejected blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

This low-budget film did better VFX than Adipurush, Brahmastra, Marvel, DC in just Rs 80 crore, no foreign crew, won...

HomeIndia

India

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Check new guidelines for entry rules, aarti timing, facilities and other updated details

Due to the massive footfall, the temple trust has issued fresh guidelines for the pilgrims. These include the timing of darshan, process of entry and exit, timings of aartis and need for an entry pass.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 02:07 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday stated that an average of 1 lakh to 1.5 pilgrims are visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya daily. Due to the massive footfall, the temple trust has issued fresh guidelines for the pilgrims. These include the timing of darshan, process of entry and exit, timings of aartis and need for an entry pass.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. He led the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Since its opening, the Ram temple has been seeing a major influx of devotees who continue to flock to the temple town from across India and the world.

What are new guidelines for Ram Temple?

  • Devotees can get admitted to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan from 6:30am to 9:30 pm.
  • The entire process from entry to exit after Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely easy and convenient. Devotees can have a hassle-free Darshan within 60 to 75 minutes.
  • Devotees are requested to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses, etc., outside the Mandir premises. And they must not bring flowers, garlands, prasad, etc., to the Mandir.
  • Entry for Mangala Aarti at 4am, Shringar Aarti at 6:15am, and Shayan Aarti at 10pm is allowed only with an entry pass. No entry passes are needed for other aartis.
  • The entry pass can also be acquired from the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The entry pass is free of cost.
  • Details such as the devotee's name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city is needed for the entry pass.
  • There is no arrangement for a special or VIP darshan by paying special fees or a pass at the Mandir. “If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this,” the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has stated.
  • Rent-free wheelchairs are available in the Mandir for the elderly and differently-abled.
 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

Anil Ambani’s firm may soon get Rs 40000000000, state cabinet approves buyout of…

Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

DNA Explainer: What factors are responsible for massive water crisis in Bengaluru?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement