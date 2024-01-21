Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Temple: All you need to know about Pran Pratishtha, significance, budget and more

The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

The Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram’s idol is set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22 at 12:30 PM in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Extensive preparations are underway for this significant ceremony. 

The Lord Ram idol was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Thursday during the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. During the ritual, the first image of the idol was revealed, concealed by a veil.

Sculpted by Karnataka-based Arun Yogiraj, the 'Ram Lalla' idol is 1.5 tonnes in weight and 51 inches tall. In the picture, Lord Ram is seen as a five-year-old boy standing on a lotus formed of the same stone.

Pran Pratishtha is a highly esteemed Hindu ceremony that is very important as it entails calling upon a god as an idol to give it a holy or divine essence. The word 'pran' means life, while 'pratishtha' means establishment. According to traditions, beliefs, and scriptures all state that it is this procedure that turns an ordinary murti or object into a living embodiment of the deity that is to be worshipped.

For Hindus, the Ayodhya Ram temple is one of the most significant places of pilgrimage. Ayodhya is revered because it is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. August 5, 2020, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir.

Ram Mandir will be open from January 23 for devotees. The timings for darshan are divided into two slots -- from 7 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm. To attend the aarti, individuals need a pass issued by the trust, for which a valid ID proof must be presented.

In 2022, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra estimated that the construction of the magnificent Ram temple would cost Rs 1,800 crore. According to a PTI story from October of last year, the trust invested 900 crore in building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya between February 5, 2020, and March 31, 2023.

