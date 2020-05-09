Ayodhya Ram Mandir put under Section 80G of IT Act; donations to temple trust exempted from income tax

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre has now put the Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi temple trust under Section 80G of the Income Tax (IT) Act, which deals with deductions on contributions made to certain relief funds of charitable organisations. In simple words, with this move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has now exempted the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust from under the said provisions of income tax for the current financial year 2020-21.

The income tax exemptions with donations to the trust have been made by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on the grounds that the imminent Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya would be a "place of historic importance and a place of public worship".

The Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been created for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 15-member trust was constituted by the Modi government, after the Supreme Court's verdict on November 9 settled the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

The trust had chosen Nitya Gopal Das as its president while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Misra has been appointed to head temple construction committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Ram Janmabhoomi trust has 15 members -- Senior Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran is the head of the Board of Trustees, while other members of the trust are: Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

The decision to build the temple was taken in view of the Supreme Court verdict that directed the government to form the trust within three months and give five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. The deadline was ending on February 9.

The landmark verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was delivered on November 9 last year.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be ready by the year 2022, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirth Kshetra had told Zee Media Newsroom in an exclusive interview earlier this year.