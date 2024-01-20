Headlines

India

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Temples across US gearing up for consecration ceremony on Jan 22

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the ceremony, where many people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have received invitations.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

The world is ready to witness the highly anticipated consecration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. As Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the huge celebration, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced that the educational institutions and government offices across the state will remain closed on Monday. Other Indian states including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Gujarat have also declared a public holiday on the same day in honour of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In view of the event which is expected to be thronged by a sea of devotees, several Indian states have also declared to observe a ‘dry day’ on Monday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the ceremony, where many people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians, have received invitations. Meanwhile, the temple will be opened to the general public from January 23 onwards.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Temples across the US gearing up for consecration ceremony on January 22

Hundreds of temples spread across the United States are gearing up to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, with thousands of Indian Americans expected to attend a series of events that will start this week, PTI reports.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Morning visuals from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Preparations are underway to make 150 quintal laddoos ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony 

Ahead of the inauguration of the grand Ram Temple on January 22, preparations are underway in Chandigarh to make 150 quintal laddoos.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: DU, Jamia Millia Islamia to be closed for half day on Jan 22

The Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University (DU) will remain closed for half day till 2:30 pm on January 22 on account of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, as per the report of PTI.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: PVR, INOX to broadcast ‘Pran Pratishtha’ live on Jan 22

PVR, and INOX have declared that they will broadcast the 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony live from Ayodhya at 160 cinemas in more than 70 cities across India.

 

 

