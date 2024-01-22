Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya to reach Ram Temple

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, Vishwa Hindu Parishad released breathtaking images of the newly built temple.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

Edited by

The Ram temple inauguration ceremony is set to take place on Monday, January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries in attendance.

The Lord Ram idol was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Thursday during the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. During the ritual, the first image of the idol was revealed, concealed by a veil.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

It is noteworthy that the process of Pran Pratishtha has already started from January 16. 

While the 'Prayaschit' and Karmakuti puja was performed on January 16, the idol entered the premises on January 17. On January 18, Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple. Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organized on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21. (With inputs from ANI)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE updates: 

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya to reach Ram Mandir for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

 

CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Ram Temple

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has arrived at the Ram Mandir to oversee the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ambani family to be in Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

All the members of the Mukesh Ambani family will be present personally at Ayodhya to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Antilia, the Ambani residence, is decorated as the nation gets ready to welcome Lord Shri Ram. 

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Streaming: Where to watch

To watch the entire event live, tune in to DD News, or for international viewers, Doordarshan National's YouTube channel will provide coverage with 40 cameras strategically placed around Ayodhya, broadcasting in 4K.

- Army helicopters will shower flowers on Ayodhya and 30 artists will play different Indian musical instruments at the temple premises at the time of Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Pran Pratishtha day, according to Temple Authorities. Temple authorities also say that all the guests will be given bells which they will be ringing during the Aarti. - (ANI)

- The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony to begin at 12:20 pm today.

- The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’.

On January 22, the Prime Minister's schedule is as follows:

10:25 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya airport.
10:45 AM: Arrival at Ayodhya helipad.
10:55 AM: Arrival at Ram Janmabhoomi site.
11 AM-12 PM: Reserved time.
12:05-12:55 PM: Commencement of 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals.
12:55 PM: PM Modi to leave the consecration ceremony venue.
1 PM: Arrival at the public ceremony.
1 PM-2 PM: PM Modi to attend a public event in Ayodhya.
2:10 PM: Visit to Kuber Teela.

- The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. The Central Government announced on Thursday that all its offices will be closed for half a day on January 22.

- Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, Vishwa Hindu Parishad released breathtaking images of the newly built temple. The new images show the inside of the temple decorated with flowers. The Ram Temple is beautifully illuminated with lights.

