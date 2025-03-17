The tax was paid in 5 years between February 5, 2020 and February 5, 2025.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has paid about Rs 400 crore in taxes to the government over the past five years, amid a surge in religious tourism, Trust Secretary Champat Rai said on Sunday. He said the amount was paid between February 5, 2020 and February 5, 2025. Of this, Rs 270 crore was paid as goods and services tax (GST), while the remaining Rs 130 crore was paid under various other tax categories, he said.

Ayodhya has witnessed a tenfold increase in devotees and tourists, transforming it into a major religious tourism hub, and generating employment opportunities for locals, he said, adding that during the Maha Kumbh 1.26 crore devotees visited Ayodhya. In the last year, Ayodhya recorded 16 crore visitors, with 5 crore visiting the Ram temple. The trust's financial records are regularly audited by officials from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Rai added.

The consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of the Ram Mandir took place on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals. The event was attended by religious leaders, political figures, and dignitaries from across India. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed in 2020 to oversee the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 that paved the way for the temple's construction.

