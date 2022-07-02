Udaipur murder: Ayodhya priest burns Asaduddin Owaisi's poster, says 'anti-national' leaders to be 'burnt alive' if...

Owaisi had condemned the Udaipur murder and appealed to the masses to maintain peace. (File)

A priest in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday burnt the poster of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleging provocative comments, and said the so-called anti-national leaders will be burnt alive if "they don't come to their senses". The threat was made by Paramhans Das of Ayodhya's Tapasvi Chhawani temple. He also slammed senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not visiting the family of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who had been killed for supporting the suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma on social media.

Das accused Owaisi of making inflammatory statements and said such remarks are promoting terror activities.

"All anti-national leaders should come to their senses. Today the poster was burnt, tomorrow (they) will be burnt alive," he said.

He said the Gandhis visited BJP-ruled states over minor issues and launched protests, but they ignored Rajasthan.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death at his shop in the Dhan Mandi area in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday.

Later, they posted videos online in which they said that they were avenging an "insult to Islam".

The accused had posed as customers and attacked the tailor when he was taking measurements.

With inputs from PTI