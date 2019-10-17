Ayodhya land dispute case: Sunni Waqf Board lawyer confirms compromise proposal to Hindu parties

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

DNA: Who will be the 'king' of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar?

Deepika Padukone appears on Time magazine cover, Priyanka Chopra enjoys perfect family & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 11

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he remembers Manish Sisodia and his work in education dept

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homeworld

world

Ayodhya land dispute case: Sunni Waqf Board lawyer confirms compromise proposal to Hindu parties

Rizvi claimed that the Sunni Waqf Board was willing to relinquish its claim over the disputed land provided the conditions put forth in the proposal are accepted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 09:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The lawyer representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ayodhya land dispute case Thursday said that a compromise proposal was offered to the Hindu parties through a three member SC-appointed mediation panel on October 16.

Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Shahid Rizvi stated that the proposal was handed over to a three-member mediation panel by Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zafar Farooqi.

Rizvi claimed that the Sunni Waqf Board was willing to relinquish its claim over the disputed land provided the conditions put forth in the proposal are accepted.

According to media sources, the SC-appointed mediation panel has filed the report in the Supreme Court in a sealed cover.

Yesterday, The Supreme Court has reserved its order on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land title dispute, saying that the rest of the submissions can be made in written form in the next three days, concluding the 40th and last day of the hearing.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court is likely to pass its judgment on the land dispute case on November 4-5.

The Ayodhya land dispute case was triggered by the demolition of the 16th-century Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Ahead of the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, security arrangements are being tightened at the disputed site to tackle any law and order situation that might arise leading up to the Supreme Court's decision.

153 company jawans will be deployed along with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and UP police in the days leading up to the verdict.

Traffic police are also being deployed in large numbers which will divert traffic from surrounding districts coming towards Ayodhya before the Supreme Court verdict.

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) commandos and officials of various intelligence agencies have also camped in Ayodhya.

The disputed land will also be monitored by a drone.

The Uttar Pradesh police have appealed to all the people coming to Ayodhya to keep their identity cards with them at all times and cooperate in the security checks.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shocking! Mysterious object thrown by someone hits Harry Styles' eye during his live concert, fans say 'it's assault'

Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, hired for record-breaking package by US firm, not from IIT, IIM; his salary is…

West Bengal panchayat elections: State EC orders re-polling in booths where voting declared void

Couple charged Rs 24 lakh for single Uber ride; here's what happened

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE