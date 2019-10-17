Ayodhya land dispute case: Sunni Waqf Board lawyer confirms compromise proposal to Hindu parties

Rizvi claimed that the Sunni Waqf Board was willing to relinquish its claim over the disputed land provided the conditions put forth in the proposal are accepted.

The lawyer representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ayodhya land dispute case Thursday said that a compromise proposal was offered to the Hindu parties through a three member SC-appointed mediation panel on October 16.

Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Shahid Rizvi stated that the proposal was handed over to a three-member mediation panel by Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zafar Farooqi.

Rizvi claimed that the Sunni Waqf Board was willing to relinquish its claim over the disputed land provided the conditions put forth in the proposal are accepted.

According to media sources, the SC-appointed mediation panel has filed the report in the Supreme Court in a sealed cover.

Yesterday, The Supreme Court has reserved its order on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land title dispute, saying that the rest of the submissions can be made in written form in the next three days, concluding the 40th and last day of the hearing.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court is likely to pass its judgment on the land dispute case on November 4-5.

The Ayodhya land dispute case was triggered by the demolition of the 16th-century Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Ahead of the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, security arrangements are being tightened at the disputed site to tackle any law and order situation that might arise leading up to the Supreme Court's decision.

153 company jawans will be deployed along with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and UP police in the days leading up to the verdict.

Traffic police are also being deployed in large numbers which will divert traffic from surrounding districts coming towards Ayodhya before the Supreme Court verdict.

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) commandos and officials of various intelligence agencies have also camped in Ayodhya.

The disputed land will also be monitored by a drone.

The Uttar Pradesh police have appealed to all the people coming to Ayodhya to keep their identity cards with them at all times and cooperate in the security checks.