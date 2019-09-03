Ayodhya Dispute: 'Wrongs by Mughals not relevant to case', says Muslim side in Supreme Court

Opening the arguments for the Muslim side in the Ayodhya title suit case on Monday, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan told the apex court that it was immaterial to suggest that Mughal rulers denied Hindus their right to worship, since what is to be seen by the court is the manner by which a contemporary mosque at Ayodhya was first broken into, then trespassed and finally demolished.

Summing up the arguments by the Hindu side over the last 16 days, Dhavan said that the foundation for the court to test the civil suit between the parties must match up to the foundational principles of equity, justice and good conscience.

This has been the basis of the Indian legal system and not Vedic law, he added. This should be the starting point for the court to examine as to which law will be applied.

He referred to the arguments made by the Hindu side citing Muslim theology under Quran, teachings of prophets and Hadith.

Judging by these standards, it was pointed out by counsels that Babri Masjid, even if assumed to be a mosque, did not have its characteristics. Dhavan said that the court was not called upon to pronounce a verdict on the Muslim theology.

Here he pointed out the second layer of his arguments dealing with the methodology that the court should adopt in dealing with the matter. He said that Allahabad High Court too suffered from this mistake as it derived its opinion from those of historians and ended up in making a guess work over the existence of mosque and attributing it to Emperor Babar. This would form his third layer of submissions.

Highlighting the preliminary submissions on which he would present his arguments, Dhavan came straight to the point that much was said about the atrocities suffered by Hindus under Mughal rule. But he felt that equity weighed in the favour of Muslims in the present case as historical facts narrate how the Babri mosque believed to be in existence since 16th century was broken into in the year 1934 when its locks were tampered. Again in 1949, the premises were trespassed when Hindu deity idols were placed inside the mosque structure. And finally, the mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992.

"Where in law do you place these historical facts and here you say Hindus were treated badly. After all has been destroyed, they say Hindu right to worship must be protected. We are stating before a court of equity that they destroyed us," Dhavan said.

The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer asked Dhavan if he would begin submissions on the substantial issues of the suit from Tuesday.

Dhavan preferred to take a mid-week break on Wednesdays but the bench urged him to have it on Friday instead. He began with an apology to the court and fellow lawyers for "irritating" with his comments and interruptions.

The court will hear a contempt petition filed by Dhavan on Tuesday against an 88-year-old retired civil servant N Shanmugham who in a letter cursed Dhavan for appearing for Muslims in the suit. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Dhavan.