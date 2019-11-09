Headlines

Ayodhya Dispute: From CJI Gogoi to justice Ashok Bhushan, judges who delivered the verdict

The verdict hopes to resolve a dispute that resulted in the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992 by right-wing activists. Given the sensitivity of the case, the government increased the security cover for all the judges involved.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2019, 09:39 PM IST

The Supreme Court delivered the verdict on the decades-old Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land case on Saturday. In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within 3 months.

The verdict hopes to resolve a dispute that resulted in the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992 by right-wing activists. Given the sensitivity of the case, the government has increased the security cover for all the judges involved.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16.

Earlier, the state government had ordered to close all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the state from November 9-11. Section 144 of the IPC has been imposed in all districts of the state with an order prohibiting the assembly of four or more people.

Here's a look at the five judges who delivered the verdict:

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi


Ranjan Gogoi is the 46th Chief Justice of India since October 2018. His term as Chief Justice ends on 17 November 2019. He is the first person from Northeast India to become Chief Justice of India. His father, Keshab Chandra Gogoi, was a former chief minister of Assam. Justice Gogoi has heard several landmark cases, including theNational Register of Citizen's case. It was by the orders of him that the controversial NRC for Assam was prepared.

He had indicated that judgment in the Ayodhya case would be delivered before his retirement on November 17. On Friday, he met senior Uttar Pradesh officials to discuss security arrangements in place ahead of the landmark verdict.

 

Justice SA Bobde

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, who will take oath on November 18, a day after the retirement of current CJI Ranjan Gogoi, joined the Bombay High Court as an additional judge in 2000. Justice Bobde is currently the most senior judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Gogoi. He will take over the highest office of the Indian judiciary as the 47th Chief Justice of the country.

Bobde has been known for the judgement where the apex court ruled that the lack of Aadhaar was not grounds to deprive any citizen of basic services and government subsidies. In 2016, he suspended the sales of firecrackers in the Delhi on the grounds of extreme air pollution.

 

Justice DY Chandrachud


Justice DY Chandrachud is the longest-serving Chief Justice of India. He was appointed as a Supreme Court judge in May 2016. Earlier, he had served in the Bombay High Court and the Allahabad High Court. 

Justice Chandrachud is known to have overturned several rulings that were believed to have turned meaningless and ancient with time. Some such verdicts, including those on the adultery law and the right to privacy, were handed down from his father, YY Chandrachud, himself. 

He is a Harvard graduate and was also a visiting professor of Comparative Constitutional Law at the University of Mumbai and the Oklahoma University School of Law, US.


Justice Ashok Bhushan

Justice Ashok Bhushan started his career in 1979 and practiced as a lawyer in the Allahabad High Court before being elevated to the post of judge in April 2001. He was transferred to the Kerala High Court in July 2014 and took charge as its Acting Chief Justice a few months later. In March, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the court. He was appointed to the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.


Justice Abdul Nazeer


Justice Abdul Nazeer launched his career as an advocate in February 1983 and practised in the Karnataka High Court for 20 years. He was appointed as an additional judge at the court in February 2003. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in February, 2017. Justice Nazeer was in the news in August 2017, when he, along with then Chief Justice JS Khehar, ruled that while the practice of triple talaq is 'sinful in theology', the Supreme Court cannot interfere in personal laws. The central government finally banned the practice through legislative action earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed for calm ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, saying that whatever judgment the country's top court gives will not be anyone's victory or loss. 

The crux of the Ayodhya title dispute case lies in the fact that the piece of land is traditionally considered to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, and is thus sacred to the Hindus. This is also the land upon which the 16th-century mosque Babri Masjid stood until it was demolished in 1992, thus kickstarting the contemporary debate. However, the history of the dispute is quite old.

