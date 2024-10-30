The newly-built historic Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is also going to witness grand celebrations on the occasion of the festival

Ayodhya is all geared up for mega 'Deepotsav' celebrations, with 28 lakh earthen 'Diyas' set to illuminate the city to mark the festival of Diwali. Apart from this, the newly-built historic Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is also going to witness grand celebrations on the occasion of the festival

Meanwhile, as part of the Deepotsav celebrations, lakhs of earthen Diyas were adourned alongside the banks of the Saryu River, which flows through the city.

A mesmerising drone view of the region showed the Diyas illuminating the banks of the river, with many arriving to have a glimpse of the terrific scene.

Ayodhya set for a new world record

Ayodhya observes 'Deepotsav' every year on the occasion of Diwali. However, this year's festivities are going to be even more special, given this is the first Diwali of Shri Ram Lalla, following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in the temple.

According to several media reports, no Chinese decor has been allowed on the temple campus. Moreover, arrangements will be made to recreate the scene of return of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Goddess Sita to Ayodhya after 14 years of 'Vanvas'.

Moreover, Lord Ram Lalla and his brothers will wear specially-designed clothes on Diwali. Famous Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra has been entrusted with the responsibility to prepare clothes for the deity, a Ram Temple trust official confirmed.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by late chief priest Laxmikant Dixit.