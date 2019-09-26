Headlines

Ayodhya case: Supreme Court tells parties to end arguments by October 18

The Supreme Court has conveyed it to the parties to stick to a time frame otherwise it wouldn't be possible to give a judgment.

Latest News

Abraham Thomas

Updated: Sep 26, 2019, 05:20 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday told parties to the Ayodhya suit that no extra day will be given for arguments if they are unable to complete by October 18, 2019.

The top court has conveyed it to the parties (Hindu and Muslim sides) to stick to a time frame otherwise it wouldn't be possible for the court to give a judgment.

The court further said, "taking what you (parties) have given us (the volume of documents), it would be miraculous to get a judgment in four weeks." Since CJI Ranjan Gogoi will be retiring on November 17, the four-week time frame can be seen in that context.

However, the Muslim side said it will complete its arguments by tomorrow (Friday). The court asked Hindu parties to concise their reply submissions by Monday and Tuesday.

Also, the court said since October 2 will be a holiday, the Muslim side will be making its submissions on its suit (Suit 4 of 1961) on Friday.

Meanwhile, lawyer Rajeev Dhavan appearing for Muslim side apprised it to the court that it was okay to have daily hearing till 5 pm but there shouldn't be any hearing on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board said that Lord Ram was born at the same place where a mosque was constructed 450 years ago.

"Babri side is wrong to say that Lord Ram took birth at Babri Chabutra in Ayodhya. Ram took birth at the same place 12 lakh years ago where a mosque was constructed 450 years ago... On the orders of Babar, Meerbaki vandalised temples to insult the followers of Lord Ram and forcefully constructed a mosque," the board stated in a letter.

The board said that it is presenting its side based on these facts in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya land dispute case. It also said that Babri side should apologise to Hindu society after losing the case.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by — Hindu and Muslim and other sides — challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, which divided the disputed site into three equal parts.

The day-to-day hearing started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement.

(With inputs from ANI)

