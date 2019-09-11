Headlines

Ayodhya case: SC to hear plea seeking live-streaming of proceedings on September 16

AFG vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 2 runs, qualify for Super 4 stage

Meet IIT graduate who cracked UPSC without any coaching, bagged AIR 71; know her success story

Zika virus in Mumbai: Second case reported in city, 15-year-old girl in hospital, stable

Kangana Ranaut says ‘Bharat is so meaningful’ amid India name change row: ‘In olden English, Indian meant slave so...'

Ayodhya case: SC to hear plea seeking live-streaming of proceedings on September 16

The High Court in its verdict had ordered equal division of 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

DNA Web Team

Sep 11, 2019

The Supreme Court will hear on September 16 a petition seeking live-streaming of the proceedings in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The petition, filed by RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi by former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh. The constitution bench, also comprising Justice SA Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Abdul Naseer, is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case after the mediation panel failed to achieve an amicable settlement.
The apex court is hearing appeals against September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case.

The High Court in its verdict had ordered equal division of 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. 

