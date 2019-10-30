Ayodhya Case: RSS asks for everyone to accept Supreme Court verdict with 'open mind'

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday asked Indians to accept the verdict with an 'open mind'. The organisation, in a post from its official handle on Twitter, stated that after the judgement, it is the responsibility of everyone to remain cordial.

The tweet stated, "The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Shri Ramjanmabhoomi case in the next few days. Whatever be the verdict, everyone should accept it with an open mind. After the judgment, it is everyone's responsibility that the atmosphere in the country should remain cordial. This issue is also being discussed in the meeting.

It is learnt that the RSS has cancelled all its scheduled events for the month of November and has asked its workers to cancel their touring schedules ahead of the SC verdict. The tweet also said that a two-day meeting was scheduled to take place in Haridwar between October 30 to November 5, but the meeting is now taking place in Delhi instead of Haridwar. It is to be noted that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other top leaders of the organisation were slated to attend the meeting.

The meeting of RSS leaders, underway in Delhi, includes Bhagwat and Bhaiyyaji Joshi. ANI reported that BJP working President JP Nadda is also present. Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah and Joint General Secretary Organisation BL Santosh are also expected to attend the meeting.

On October 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also appealed the people to maintain peace after the verdict in Ayodhya case. Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the Allahabad High Court judgment of September 2010 as something which was respected by all and no untoward incident took place.

Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, "I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. Various interest groups were playing games to take advantage of that situation in their own way! The kind of language that was spoken in order to generate tension in the atmosphere. Some of the loudmouths and the braggarts had the sole intention of hogging the spotlight at that time. And we all know what kind of irresponsible talk was floating around."

While he did not mention the upcoming Supreme Court verdict, Modi's message was seen as an appeal to maintain calm.

The Supreme Court on October 16 reserved its verdict in the Ayodhya case after hearing arguments from all parties.

The five-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5.