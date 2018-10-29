Ayodhya Case Adjourned: This is not good, says UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was disappointed over the adjournment in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Monday.

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi adjourned the matter till 2019 saying that urgent hearing in the case was not required.

‘I don't want to comment since it's the decision of the Supreme Court. However, the adjournment of hearing doesn't send a good message,’ Maurya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao had said that the party was committed to constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya and would wait for the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue.

The BJP leader had said there was a demand from a section of leaders to bring an ordinance on the temple issue and added that the party understands the "sentiments" of the people.

"As far as the issue of construction of the grand temple for Lord Ram is concerned, our party's position has been consistent. We have always favoured the construction of grand temple in Ayodhya. That is the aspiration and sentiment of crores of people, Hindus in this country," he had said.

The RSS and the VHP are asking the government and the BJP for an early settlement of the issue.

During his annual Vijayadashmi address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that the government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law.

The BJP leader alleged that some of the Congress leaders have been trying to put roadblocks in the construction of the temple by trying to delay Supreme Court judgment by using their own "lawyer-politician" to create huddles in the court processes.

After the order, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dared the Modi government to bring in ordinance to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

