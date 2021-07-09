Ayodhya: 12 members of a family drown in Saryu river

The accident happened when the family was taking a bath at the extreme end of Guptar Ghat.

In a tragic incident, 12 people of the same family drowned while bathing in the Saryu river at Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya. Local police divers are carrying out rescue work. It is being said the family is from Agra and had come to visit Ayodhya Dham.

According to the information, 15 people of the same family from Agra had come to visit Ayodhya Dham. They were taking a dip in the Saryu river at Guptar Ghat. Children and women are also among those who drowned. While three people were saved, the others could not be saved due to the strong current.

The accident happened when the family was taking a bath at the extreme end of Guptar Ghat. After slipping, 12 people went into the depths of Saryu.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officials to reach the spot and rescue the people as soon as possible after receiving information about the incident. There is a huge police gathering at Guptar Ghat and the NDRF team can also be called if needed.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)