AY.4.2 variant to trigger COVID-19 third wave in India? Here’s what INSACOG said

The INSACOG has made a big claim regarding the AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19, which is currently on the rise on a global level.

The AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is currently on the rise on a global level, in countries like Russia and China, and a few cases of the same have been reported in India as well, sparking fear of an impending third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), on Sunday, in its weekly report has made a big claim when it comes to the spread of AY.4.2 in India. The INSACOG has said that the frequency of the new COVID-19 variant is too low to be of concern as of now.In its weekly report, the INSACOG has said that the AY.4.2 variant is less than 0.1 percent of all variants of concern and variants of interest (VOI/VOC) and is too low to be of concern for now. The consortium further added, “There is currently no biological basis for increased transmissibility of AY.4.2, as judged epidemiologically, and assays are in progress.”

As of now, no new variant of interest (VOI) or VOC are noted in India, said the INSACOG. The organization further noted that the Delta variant (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) of the COVID-19 virus still remains the main variant of concern in India.The Delta variant was responsible for the deadly and devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The second wave of the pandemic peaked in India around April and May, when another nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The consortium further said that AY.4.2 frequency in Indian data varies based on the definition used (PHE vs PANGO). It also added that apart from lineage-based tracking, Delta variants with immune escape mutations are also being tracked by INSACOG, some of which are also being seen by UKHSA.Till now, around 17 cases of the AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the country, raising concerns regarding a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new COVID-19 variant is also wreaking havoc in countries such as Russia, China, and the European Union, making it possible to spread further in India.Though the AY.4.2 variant is on the rise in some nearby countries, the overall COVID-19 tally of India seems to be going down with the push in the vaccination drive and several state-imposed restrictions across the country.