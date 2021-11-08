AY.4.2 variant to trigger COVID-19 third wave in India? Here’s what INSACOG said

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

AY.4.2 variant to trigger COVID-19 third wave in India? Here’s what INSACOG said

The INSACOG has made a big claim regarding the AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19, which is currently on the rise on a global level.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 07:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 is currently on the rise on a global level, in countries like Russia and China, and a few cases of the same have been reported in India as well, sparking fear of an impending third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), on Sunday, in its weekly report has made a big claim when it comes to the spread of AY.4.2 in India. The INSACOG has said that the frequency of the new COVID-19 variant is too low to be of concern as of now.In its weekly report, the INSACOG has said that the AY.4.2 variant is less than 0.1 percent of all variants of concern and variants of interest (VOI/VOC) and is too low to be of concern for now. The consortium further added, “There is currently no biological basis for increased transmissibility of AY.4.2, as judged epidemiologically, and assays are in progress.”

As of now, no new variant of interest (VOI) or VOC are noted in India, said the INSACOG. The organization further noted that the Delta variant (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) of the COVID-19 virus still remains the main variant of concern in India.The Delta variant was responsible for the deadly and devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The second wave of the pandemic peaked in India around April and May, when another nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The consortium further said that AY.4.2 frequency in Indian data varies based on the definition used (PHE vs PANGO). It also added that apart from lineage-based tracking, Delta variants with immune escape mutations are also being tracked by INSACOG, some of which are also being seen by UKHSA.Till now, around 17 cases of the AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the country, raising concerns regarding a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new COVID-19 variant is also wreaking havoc in countries such as Russia, China, and the European Union, making it possible to spread further in India.Though the AY.4.2 variant is on the rise in some nearby countries, the overall COVID-19 tally of India seems to be going down with the push in the vaccination drive and several state-imposed restrictions across the country.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3 may never happen due to fallout between…

Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera found dead at home, police investigating suicide angle

Happy Hartalika Teej 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share on this auspicious festival

'Poll pact can be decided during elections': AIADMK announces snapping ties with BJP

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE