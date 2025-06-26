The Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS) docked successfully with Captain Subhanshu Shukla aboard Dragon Capsule. The spacecraft achieved smooth docking, a phenomenon called ‘soft capture’ with the ISS. The Indian astronaut talked about the 'deep meaning' behind 'Joy' the swan.

Finally, after a long delay the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS) docked successfully at 04:05 pm IST. The spacecraft achieved smooth docking, a phenomenon called ‘soft capture’ with the ISS. Shukla and three other astronauts embarked on a journey to the ISS onboard the Dragon spacecraft that was placed in orbit around the Earth by the Falcon-9 rocket of SpaceX. The journey started the day before, on Wednesday, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Moments before the Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station, the crew of Axiom Mission 4 shared a joyful glimpse from orbit, introducing “Joy”, a baby swan toy serving as their zero-gravity indicator.

‘Joy’- a symbol of wisdom and grace

Floating freely inside the capsule, ‘Joy’, a swan plushie, marks the crew's transition to microgravity but also is symbolic of the cultural unity among India, Hungary, and Europe on this milestone mission. In a video released by Axiom Space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the ISRO said 'Joy' symbolises wisdom and grace. “It may seem like a coincidence, but to me, it carries deeper meaning--of serenity, strength and purpose” said Shukla as the Dragon orbited Earth on its way to the ISS.

"Namaskar from space! I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. What a ride it was," says Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu, who is piloting Axiom Mission4, as he gives details about his journey into space.



Carrying a soft toy Swan, he says, in Indian culture,… pic.twitter.com/pnlmjnCYk8 — Shubhanshu Shukla (@IndiaInSky) June 26, 2025

According to the Axiom Space website, “This zero-g indicator is more than a cute companion for the Ax-4 crew; it will be used as an indicator by the crew, shortly after launch, as a physical confirmation that they have transitioned to microgravity.” The swan toy attached to a tether, was released to float aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule, signaling that the Ax-4 crew safely made it into low Earth orbit.

‘Historic moment’

“It is really a historic moment for India. It is for the second time that our own astronaut is going to space after Rakesh Sharma. Yesterday, I was watching the live feed of their takeoff. After one day of orbiting, the docking operation is now complete. The remaining operation should go without any hassle,” former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair told news agency PTI.

The Union Cabinet noted that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to becoming the first Indian to go to the International Space Station, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, reading from the resolution.



(With inputs from news agencies)