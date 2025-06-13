The Voyager Targdigrades mission aims to explore how these microscopic creatures survive, reproduce and repair themselves in the harsh environment of space.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set for his two-week journey to the International Space Station (ISS) under the Axiom 4 mission. He will undertake some of the experiments for ISRO along with three other astronauts in his 14-day time in space. One of the most intriguing experiments, known as the Voyager Targdigrades mission, aims to explore how these microscopic creatures survive, reproduce and repair themselves in the harsh environment of space. Besides observing resilient lifeforms, the experiment’s objective is to prepare for the future of human space exploration. If tardigrades thrive in hostile environments, it can revolutionise space medicine, biomaterials and cryopreservation.

What are Tardigrades?

Tardigrades, also known as water bears, are strong aquatic creatures that existed for about 600 million years, surviving Earth’s mass extinction events. Tiny around 0.5mm long, these eight-legged organisms have a claw-like structure and a mouth specialised for extracting nutrients from plant cells, algae and tiny invertebrates. These organisms thrive in extreme environments and weather conditions. They are most commonly found in the thin films of moisture on mosses and lichens, and are also known as ‘moss piglets’.



