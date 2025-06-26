IAF fighter pilot Shubhanshu Shukla will supervise the critical docking phase of Axiom-4 Mission as the NASA spacecraft will make the rendezvous, line up and approach the Space Station for a smooth capture. It will be a unique experience for the ISRO, which can use it in Gaganyaan mission.

What is space docking?

Space docking is the process of joining two or more spacecraft in orbit. It is a complicated process that demands precision and accuracy and involves a series of maneuvers to bring the spacecraft into the same orbit, align them, and then physically connect them. It is crucial and without knowledge of the docking mechanism, many space missions will never be completed. This is crucial for space missions like assembling large spacecraft or space stations, transferring crew and supplies, and even refueling or repairing satellites.

The process of space docking goes through the following stages:

Rendezvous:

This is the first stage of the process in which two spacecraft are brought close to each other in the same orbital plane. It needs 100% accuracy as a very small error could leave the spacecraft miles apart and the docking may never take place.

Approach:

During this stage of the space docking, precise maneuvers are performed to align the spacecraft and guide them toward the docking port.

Capture:

A docking mechanism is employed to connect the spacecraft. It can be a mechanical arm, a probe and drogue system, or magnetic latches.

Sealing:

The docking port is sealed to maintain a pressurised environment. It is taken care that the pressure in both the spacecraft are the same.

What will happen in Axiom-4 Mission?

Axiom-4 Mission will go through all these stages of the space docking process and the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will be connected to the ISS so accurately that all four astronauts may move from Dragon to the space station. Shukla must be supervising the process.