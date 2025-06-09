Axiom-4 mission launch carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS postponed to...

The highly anticipated Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which includes India’s Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla as one of the crew members, has been postponed by a day due to unfavourable weather conditions. Originally scheduled for launch on June 10, 2025, the mission will now take off on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.